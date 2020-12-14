Fatal Crash as Vehicle Goes Into Mississippi River

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was killed after his vehicle left the road and crashed into the Mississippi River in Big lake Township on Sunday morning.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened just after 1:30 a.m. when 19-year-old Dashon Rodriguez and a passenger missed a 90-degree curve while driving at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle went down an embankment and into the river. The passenger, 22-year-old Devin Mosksnes swam to shore and went to a nearby house for help.

When deputies were able to locate the vehicle, the driver was still inside and deceased, according to authorities.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.