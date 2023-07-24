Fatal Crash Kills 16 Year Old, Hospitalizes 15 Year Old

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A crash near Krain Township left one dead, and another hospitalized on Friday, July 21.

Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Impala being driven by 15 year-old Mason Geise of Freeport was traveling on 248th Avenue just north of County Road 17 when Geise lost control and rolled into a ditch.

When the authorities arrived they found the Impala heavily damaged in the ditch and attempted to remove Geise and were successful. The passenger, 16 year-old Ethan Gerads was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Geise or Gerads were restrained in the vehicle, and Geise was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for further evaluation.

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting an accident reconstruction and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.