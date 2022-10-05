Fatal Semi-Truck Crash Kills Sartell Woman

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A car going eastbound on 42nd Street crashed, killing a Sartell woman early Tuesday morning.

The Sherburn County Sheriff’s Office says that a car being driven by 93-year-old James Towler was heading east bound on 42nd Street when it struck a semi that was travelling east bound on Highway 10. The car was crossing east bound traffic at the intersection when it was hit by the semi.

94-year-old Arlene Towler was taken to the CentraCare St. Cloud hospital, where she later died. There were no other injuries in the accident.