Fatal Crash On Interstate 94 Near Sauk Centre

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol and Sauk Centre Police Department were called to the scene of a crash at 3 a.m early Wednesday morning between a semi truck and a pickup truck.

22-year-old Dilsher Singh of Toronto, Canada was traveling east on Interstate 94 in his semi with passenger 22-year-old Gurpal Singh also of Toronto when a pickup truck came speeding towards them.

The driver of the pickup, a 78-year-old man from Osakis, was heading the wrong way in the semi’s eastbound lane and collided head on with the semi. He did not survive the crash and has not been identified by authorities.

Both of the men in the semi did not sustain any injuries.

Sauk Centre Police Department and Sauk Centre Fire/EMS assisted after the crash.