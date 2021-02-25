Fatal Crash on Highway 15

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A teen was killed on Monday in a collision with a semi-truck.

17 year-old Aileen Aguilar of Pipestone was heading westbound on Highway 15 when she failed to stop at the intersection with northbound Highway 15.

Driver of the semi, 43-year-old Jeremiah Andreoff was not injured in the accident and road conditions at the time were snowy and icy.

Stearns County Sheriffs Dept., Mayo Ambulance, Kimball Fire and MNDOT all assisted with the accident.