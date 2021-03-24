Fatal Crash on Highway 27 near Long Prairie

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A young man was killed in a single vehicle crash, east of Long Prairie on Highway 27 and 295th Avenue on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the man was heading westbound on Highway 27 when he veered off the road, struck a road approach and rolled.

Deputies identified the man as 22-year-old Sean Callaway of Alexandria.

The State Patrol says Callaway was wearing his seat belt and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.