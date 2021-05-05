Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Albany Township

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

On May 1st the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communication’s Center received a 911 call reporting a single motorcycle crash with injuries near the intersection of County Road 54 and Quaker Road in Albany Township.

The only vehicle involved in the crash was the motorcycle, driven by 52-year-old Troy Karger of Albany. Karger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation showed that Karger was traveling east on County Road 54 and failed to manipulate the curve causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and strike a fence.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, and Albany Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.