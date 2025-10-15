Blaine man dies after a fatal motorcycle crash in Elk River

By Cece Sauer – Asst. News Director

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was edited. A previous version of the story stated the truck driver hit the motorcyclist. The story has been revised to state that the two vehicles collided.

ELK RIVER, MINN — On October 14, 2025, around 6:45 a.m., a motorcycle collided with a truck on Highway 169 in Elk River, resulting in the death of the motorcycle driver.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 25-year-old Jacob Hoel, of Blaine, was driving South on Highway 169 when the two vehicles collided.

The truck driver, 22-year-old David Marsh, of Farmington, was headed west on 213th Avenue, attempting to cross the southbound lanes of traffic.

First responders pronounced Hoel dead at the scene. Marsh sustained no injuries.

Officials say there was no alcohol involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.