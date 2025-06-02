Fight Breaks Out At Tech High School Graduation

Brian Moos / News Director



ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Tech High School was celebrating graduates last Friday, when at the end of the event, fighting broke out. The ceremony and the incident took place at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

The exact number of people involved is not known, as the St. Cloud Police department says their investigation is active. At 12:36 p.m. on May 31, SCPD officers and School District 742 staff were made aware of the fight. District 742 said the incident was quickly resolved.

In response, St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent Laurie Putnam said, “We are both disappointed in and frustrated by the behavior of some adult attendees… Our focus remains where it belongs, on the remarkable young people who crossed the stage yesterday and [their] bright futures.”

Video of the incident was posted to social media, which helped investigators identify multiple people involved. Anyone with information about the incident, that isn’t already available on social media, is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.