Filing for Wright County Township Board Elections Are Open

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

If you live in Wright County and have an interest in local government you may be able to run for township board openings this month.

The county elections office is reporting the filing period for the Tuesday, March 14 township elections opened this week and will run through Tuesday, January 17.

Fifteen Wright County townships will conduct township board elections this year. In Minnesota, most township elections are held on the second Tuesday in March. Some townships have chose the option of having elections biennially in November and won’t be electing new board members in March. Depending on the township, a board may consist of township supervisors, a clerk, a treasurer or a clerk/treasurer.

There’s a few steps to file for office. A candidate must submit an affidavit of candidacy with their local township clerk. The online document is from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.