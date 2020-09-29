Find Your Identity Through Activism In This Week’s Women on Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

This week’s Women on Wednesday at St. Cloud State University will help to find your identity through activism.

Starting at noon. Bekah Bailey will speak on the significance of using activism as a way of challenging and expanding on one’s values and individuality.

Bailey is a queer and disabled activist and organizer both locally and nationally. She has worked on social issues that intersect with government.

The event will take place inside the Atwood Theatre with a limit of 30 people. If you can’t make the event, you can join through zoom here.

The passcode is 901412.