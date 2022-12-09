Fire Causes $20,000 to Vehicle in St. Cloud Thursday Morning

KVSC staff report

A vehicle fire in the north side of St. Cloud Thursday morning resulted in more than $20,000 in damages.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to fire just before 10 a.m. near 8th Street North and 41st Avenue North. They describe a passenger car on fire with flames coming from the engine compartment. Firefighters were able to use a rapid fire extinguishment process to keep the fire contained and it was put out.

The estimated property damage to the car is $20,000 with a $500 loss in content inside. Also, one firefighter was slightly injured from a slip and fall on the ice at the scene.

The Office of the Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.