Fire Causes $40,000 in Damages to Homeowner Garage in St. Cloud Over the Weekend

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at a garage located on 901 11th Ave S. around 2:00 a.m. September 11th.

Police say they arrived they saw a fully detached garage fire that also posed a danger to power lines in the area.

The Fire Department notes they used multiple hoses from multiple points of entry to help prevent the fire from spreading to any more nearby structures.

Damages are estimated to have cost upwards of $40,000 and nobody was hurt in this fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshall.