Fire Causes $5,000 in Damage Sunday in St. Cloud, Kayakers Rescued in Mississippi River Saturday

The fire is being investigated by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal’s Office. One person was treated on scene for burns to their foot by Mayo Ambulance paramedics.



Meanwhile, the fire department and the Stearns County Water Patrol rescued two kayakers Saturday afternoon. The two were in distress south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch near St. Cloud State just after 6 p.m. One kayaker had gotten safely to an island with her dog and the water patrol was able to rescue them.



The 2nd kayaker was found on the shore near Island View Drive, about 2 miles south of the launch. That person was being helped by good Samaritans who were fishing in the area.



Both boaters were checked out and cleared by Mayo Ambulance.



