May 16, 2022
Fire Causes $5,000 in Damage Sunday in St. Cloud, Kayakers Rescued in Mississippi River Saturday
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
A fire caused about $5,000 in damage to a building on St. Cloud’s southeast side Sunday.
St. Cloud Fire Battalion Chief Brett Young reports 4 engines were called a building fire at 1710 University Drive Southeast just after 6:15 p.m. They discovered a smoldering fire on the 3rd floor of the building, which fire fighters were able to quickly put out.
|The fire is being investigated by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal’s Office. One person was treated on scene for burns to their foot by Mayo Ambulance paramedics.
Meanwhile, the fire department and the Stearns County Water Patrol rescued two kayakers Saturday afternoon. The two were in distress south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch near St. Cloud State just after 6 p.m. One kayaker had gotten safely to an island with her dog and the water patrol was able to rescue them.
The 2nd kayaker was found on the shore near Island View Drive, about 2 miles south of the launch. That person was being helped by good Samaritans who were fishing in the area.
Both boaters were checked out and cleared by Mayo Ambulance.