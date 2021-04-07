Fire Damages Garage Near Cold Spring

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Deputies responded to a garage that caught fire early Wednesday morning near Cold Spring.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 2 a.m. where a passerby reported a detached garage on fire. The passerby then alerted the homeowner, who was able to evacuate the residence.

The Cold Spring, Rockville and Richmond Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire, but deputies say the garage is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.