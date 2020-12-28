Fire Damages Shed near Albany Friday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Deputies responded to a shed that caught fire Friday, about seven miles north of Albany.





The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 9:30 p.m. where the shed was on fire.

The Freeport Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but the shed along with a tractor and tools were also damaged.

Deputies believe the fire was ignited by a wood furnace inside the shed that heated the residence.