Fire Destroys Garage In Holdingford

Brian Moos / News Reporter

HOLDINGFORD, Minn. — A garage fire in Stearns County destroyed many of a homeowner’s valuable items. On Friday, June 20, 2025, at 12:35 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call of a building fire at 120 Gertrude Street in the city of Holdingford.

The caller reported a garage was on fire near a house and a parked vehicle. The homeowner Daniel Fielder, a 69 year old man, was able to safely exit the nearby home. The garage contained an SUV, a lawnmower, and tools. Holdingford Fire and Rescue was able to extinguish the fire, but the garage was considered a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.