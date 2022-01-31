One Person Died in Early Morning St. Cloud Fire

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Early Monday morning the St. Cloud Police and Fire Department responded to a fire in St. Cloud that left one person dead.

At around 4:30 a.m. St. Cloud Police officers entered a house on the 100 block of 17th Avenue South and carried out one resident that was in a wheelchair. Another resident was able to leave on their own.

Officers were informed there may be another adult on the second floor but they could not get there due to heavy smoke.

Once the St. Cloud Fire Department entered the home they began to extinguish the fire and start searching for the other person. During the search firefighters located a deceased adult on the second floor.

The fire and death investigations are being conducted by the St. Cloud Police Department, the St. Cloud Fire Marshall’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The body of the person who died has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death.

The fire, which caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, is currently under investigations and updates will be given as more information develops.