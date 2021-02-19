First Egg Layed on EagleCam for 2021

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is excited to announce that the first egg has been spotted for 2021.





On Tuesday, the female eagle laid her first egg of the season and is expected to lay one to three more eggs in the coming days.

The DNR says during this time, both parents take part in the incubation of the egg and might leave it uncovered for a short while. Unless the egg is left for hours, it will not freeze and should hatch in about 35 days.

You can keep up with the nest by visiting the EagleCam.