First of its kind comedy and talent show will be held at the Red Carpet

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Never Quit Comedy will be hosting a “first of its kind” comedy and talent show where participants will have the chance to win a free tattoo.

Never Quit Comedy is a production company created by Jared Loberg and Erick Austin. The two started booking shows together before becoming partners and creating Never Quit two years ago.

“We came up with Never Quit because we both don’t give up,” Loberg said.

Erick Austin, left, and Jared Loberg, right, stand in front of a mural in the KVSC offices. Photo taken by Shay Lelonek

That “never quit” attitude carried into creating the “Laugh Your Tatts Off” event, which will be held on Sept. 19, at the Red Carpet in St. Cloud.

The event will include a minimum of five talent acts. Attendees can “put their names in a bucket” for a chance to show off their talent with up to three minutes on stage, Loberg said.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to attend the event can have the opportunity to perform during the talent show if their name is picked.

After a talent act, three judges will decide whether the act impressed them enough for the performer to get a free tattoo. The tattoo artist for the night will be Jon Lortz, from Modify Tattoo and Piercing in Becker. Winners of the tattoos will be able to choose from ten different pre-designed tattoos.

The judges include Loberg, Red Carpet manager, Stephen M, and Keller Roast Battle runner-up Mitch Elmsburg.

Not only will attendees be able to watch the talent of others, but they’ll also watch local professional comedians take the stage between talent acts.

The comedians on the lineup include Aidan Thibault, Connor Hangsleben, Matt Dooyema, Luis Uz, Alexis Dunn, and Bre Westby.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and those wanting to showcase their talents for the chance to win a free tattoo will have until 7:50 p.m. to sign up for the talent show.

The event is for ages 21 years and older. Tickets cost $25 online or $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at redcarpetnightclub.com.