First Year Success for Adopt-a-Drain in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

After launching a new Adopt-a-Drain program in St. Cloud last April, the city saw 143 people adopt a total of 266 drains in 2020.

The City of St. Cloud also says an estimated 6,400 pounds of debris was collected from local storm drains and disposed properly.

The goal of the Adopt-a-Drain program is to engage residents in protecting area rivers, lakes and wetlands by volunteering to keep their adopted drains clear of sediment, trash, yard waste and debris.

This is a great opportunity for residents to stay connected in their community and become more educated in area water quality.

You can still create an account here and claim one or more available storm drains.