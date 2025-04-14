Five People injured in a three-vehicle crash

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

CLEAR LAKE TWP., Minn. — Five people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 10, including a State Patrol Trooper who was responding to the scene.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, 70-year-old Dale Braun of St. Cloud was driving the wrong way on Highway 10 when he collided with a westbound pickup truck.

The pickup was driven by 17-year-old Blayke Mostad of Milaca, who had two passengers.

Authorities say Braun pulled out in front of Mostad’s truck, causing a T-bone crash.

State Patrol Trooper, 36-year-old Ryan Moeser, was responding to calls about the wrong-way driver when he encountered the collision and was unable to avoid crashing into the vehicles.

All five individuals were transported to area hospitals. Trooper Moeser and one of Mostad’s passengers were treated and released. Braun was taken to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital. Mostad and his other passenger were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.