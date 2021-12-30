Five People Okay After Head-On Crash on Icy Roads in Sartell

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Five people, including three children, are okay after a spin out on icy roads near Sartell Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that just after 2:30 p.m. they received a call about a two vehicle, head on, crash on County Road 133 near County Road 4.

The Sartell Fire and Police Departments also responded to assist in case crash victims needed to be removed from the vehicles. Ultimately, they did not to extricate anyone.

Karen Loehrer and her husband, Joseph Loehrer, were driving northeast on County Road 133 and Patience Fleck and her three minor children were driving southwest in their SUV. Road conditions at that time consisted of snow and ice-covered areas.

Fleck lost control of her vehicle, spun out, and was unable to regain control. Fleck’s SUV collided with the Loehrer’s vehicle head on, sending one vehicle into the ditch. Mayo ambulance examined everyone at the scene and they were all released.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to always be aware of the potential for changing road conditions.