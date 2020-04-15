Apr 15, 2020
Five Vehicle Accident on I-94 Monday Near Silver Creek Township
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday in Silver Creek Township.
At about 11:20 a.m. five vehicles were heading eastbound on Interstate 94 during snowy roads conditions when a semi-truck attempted to slow down while trying to avoid striking a barrel.
Fifty-six-year-old, Gary Olson, of St. Cloud was taken to CentreCare Hospital St. Cloud for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after going into a nearby Lake.
The other four drivers involved in the accident did not suffer any injuries.