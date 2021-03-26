Foley Man Arrested on Charges Possessing Methamphetamine

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Foley man was arrested after being found in possession of several grams of methamphetamine on Wednesday afternoon.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was on a routine patrol in Mayhew Lake Township when they noticed a vehicle displaying expired license tabs.

The officer conducted a traffic stop where 39-year-old Ryan Stahovich of Foley admitted his tabs were expired and that his driver’s license was revoked.

The man provided a fake proof of insurance after verification by the officer.

After placing the man under arrest for his traffic offenses, the sheriff’s office says the deputy found Stahovich with several grams of methamphetamine.

Stahovich was taken to Benton County Jail and is held on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance and Driving After Revocation.