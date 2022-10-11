Foley Man Charged With 57 Tax Related Felonies; Owes More Than $222,000

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A Foley man has been charged with 57 tax-related felonies after selling motor vehicles and recreation equipment on Facebook without a license.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Grady A. Shearer with 53 counts of failing to pay or collect and remit sales tax along with four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns.

The complaint states that Shearer failed to collect and remit sales tax on the vehicles he was selling between January of 2018 and now. It also notes that he failed to file his own income tax from 2018 to 2021.

Tax officials say Shearer owes more than $222,000 dollars in unpaid sales tax, income tax, penalties and interest.

Authorities say each tax-related crime carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Shearer will be presumed innocent until he is proven guilty.