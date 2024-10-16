Foley man shoots roommate, guest in alcohol-fueled argument, deputies say

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

GILMANTON TWP., Minn. — Investigators say an argument fueled by alcohol led to one man shooting and injuring two people in Gilmanton Twp. near Foley. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Ismael Vasquez Santos of Foley was hanging out and drinking with his roommate and their guest at home on 95th Avenue Northeast when Santos “became belligerent” and threatened to kill them.

Santos reportedly then took out a handgun and shot his roommate in the neck and their guest in the abdomen. The roommate then ran from the scene to get help from a neighbor.

Soon after, officers arrived and placed Santos under arrest. The two victims were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where they remain in “satisfactory condition.”

They told investigators that Santos’ assault was a surprise to them, saying that he “went crazy.”

Santos is being held at the Benton County Jail awaiting his initial hearing.

The case is under investigation and the handgun suspected of being used in the shooting was retrieved.