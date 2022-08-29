Former Bingo Hall and Michael’s Restaurant in St. Cloud Sustain $11,000 in Damages In Fire

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department received a call Saturday at 5:10 a.m to respond to a structural fire at 510 Highway 10 South.

This location is the former Granite City Bingo Hall and Michael’s Restaurant.

Source: Google maps

When they arrived the fire department found a storage shed that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was then quickly extinguished. However, the storage shed was a total loss. There was also damage to the exterior of the main building.

Damages are estimated to cost $11,000 and there were no firefighters or people were injured.

Michael’s Restaurant has been closed since March of 2017 and the bingo hall closed later that year in December.