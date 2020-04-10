Fort Snelling State Park Among those that are Partially Closed Down

One of Minnesota’s busiest local destinations for hikers, bikers, and more is partly closed due to poor trail conditions. Fort Snelling State Park is located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, which are both now experiencing rising waters from the spring thaw.

Various trails and recreation spots of the park are underwater and are not accessible currently. Parts like Picnic Island and Pike Island are closed as well. The park is still open during the day under the Stay at Home order by Gov. Tim Walz.

Fort Snelling State Park manager Nadine Meyer says ““We know how eager folks are to get outside and do their social distancing in nature now that spring has finally arrived, so reducing access in response to seasonal flooding is particularly difficult this year,”. “But our first priority is ensuring the safety of the public and our staff, so these are steps we have to take.”

The closures could stay in effect until May depending on trail and weather conditions. To learn more about current park conditions visit the Department of Natural Resources website for closures.