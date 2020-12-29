Four Injuired in Three-Vehicle Crash in Richmond

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Monday in Richmond.

The accident happened just after 9:30 a.m. when 73-year-old Wayne Sieben of Paynesville was heading west on Highway 23 when he lost control of his vehicle on an icy bridge deck and hit two vehicles who were heading east.

After crashing into one vehicle, Sieben spun out and collided with 38-year-old Randi Schreifels of Cold Spring. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sieben and the two other individuals were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.