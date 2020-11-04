Four Injured After Verbal Argument and Car Chase in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Four people were injured and taken to St. Cloud Hospital after a verbal argument and car chase resulted in both vehicles crashing into a tree on Tuesday.

St. Cloud Police responded called to the area of 20 th Avenue North and 8 th Street North just after 2 p.m.

Nineteen-year-old Keyshawn Johnson of St. Cloud was involved in a verbal argument with a teenage female from St. Cloud. The female drove away from the scene at which time Johnson got into his vehicle and followed her.

Both vehicles were heading west on 8 th Street North when Johnson sideswiped the female, which caused both vehicles to leave the road and crash into a tree.

Three other individuals were inside the vehicle with the female, including a 4-month-old child.

The three adults were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the child was not injured.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where he is in police custody and if facing charges of 1 st degree assault, multiple counts of 2 nd degree assault, criminal vehicular operation and DANCO violation.