Free Campus COVID-19 Testing Event Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University will be holding a free saliva testing event for student and employees on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Atwood Ballroom.

As the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota hits record levels, the risks of transmission is likely to increase as family and friends gather for Thanksgiving. The Minnesota Department of Health is urging students to get tested prior to holiday travel and gathering.

Walk-ins are available or you can register at Huskies Connect. Avoid eating, drinking, or chewing gum within 30 minutes prior to completing the test.

If you can’t make the event, test on the go kits will be available until Friday at multiple SCSU campus locations. These include Atwood Information Desk, Husky Tech and Administrative Services Information Desk.

Test results will be emailed directly with their results within 48-72 hours.