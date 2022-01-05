Free COVID-19 Testing For SCSU Students and Staff Tuesday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University is holding a walk-in COVID-19 saliva testing event on Tuesday, January 11th from 1 to 4 p.m. in Garvey Commons. It is open to any faculty, staff or student wishing to be tested.

With the return of classes it is important that we all take the necessary precautions for protecting ourselves and those around us.

With the Omicron variant spreading, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends the following people get tested for COVID-19:

Anyone traveling or returning from travel

Anyone who has had close contact with someone who has tested positive

Anyone who was at a high-risk event

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated and works in close contact with people

Anyone with immunocompromising conditions, even if fully vaccinated

Students, faculty and staff also have the option of ordering a take home test by visiting the Minnesota Department of Health website.