Free COVID-19 Testing in St. Cloud Starting Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Health has announced that free COVID-19 testing will be available in St. Cloud starting Tuesday.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. you can receive your free test at the St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center through Thursday.

This no-barrier COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.

This decision by the MDH was made in response to the increased community spread statewide.

To avoid long lines, you are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot here or call 1-855-612-0677.