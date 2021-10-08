Free Covid-19 Testing Site Opening At The St. Cloud Armory

Nyah Adams / News Director

A free Covid-19 testing site is set to open next Tuesday, October 12 at the St. Cloud Armory. The testing site will be open Monday-Friday’s from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. after next week.

The tests are taken by using saliva to detect Covid-19 in the body. All tests are completely free of charge to anyone in need of one.

The armory is located on 1710 Veterans Drive for those who do not know.

To schedule an appointment visit the MN Covid Testing website.