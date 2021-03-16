Free Food Box Pick Up For the Community

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University staff and volunteers are teaming up with Feeding Area Children Together (FACT) and Farmers to Families to provide boxes of food to the St. Cloud Community.

They will be distributing boxes of food containing meat (no pork), dairy, and produce on Saturday, March 20th at 2625 Clearwater Road in St. Cloud.

The food box can be picked up via drive-thru. If you are in need or know of anyone else in need please spread the word and stop by.