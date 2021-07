By: Nyah Adams/ News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Division and the Tony Sanneh Foundation invite kids ages 7-13 to participate in their free five-day soccer camp.

The camp runs July 19th to July 23rd at Haws Park. Each participant receives a free soccer ball, water bottle, and t-shirt.

If you know a child interested please email taylor.richmond@ci.stcloud.mn.us of visit the Cop House Facebook page.