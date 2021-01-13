Free Online Tutoring in St. Cloud This Week

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Throughout this week the launch of “Around Cloud Tutors”, an online service, will provide tutoring to St. Cloud area students at no charge.

The tutoring started Monday the 11th and will wrap up on Friday the 15th. To register, parents and students can visit www.AroundCloudTutors.org.

One-on-one sessions covering reading, math, social studies, English/language arts and Spanish are available.

Tutoring is available in three languages, English, Somali and Spanish. There is also tutoring for students with special needs or those needing post-secondary advising.