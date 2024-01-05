Free Park Day: Monday, Jan. 15

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The first Free Park Day of 2024 is coming up!

The Minnesota DNR is waiving permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Monday, Jan. 15.

It’s one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas.

With this season’s lack of snow, there are still many winter park activities that don’t requires snow or ice, such as birding and hiking.

And: If snow arrives, visitors can partake in sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing with some parks even offering snowshoe and ski rentals.

The entrance fee waiver for Free Park Days does not cover amenity or user fees for camping or equipment rentals.