Free SCSU COVID Testing Dates Before Summer Break

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 SCSU is offering testing options on campus for those going home for the summer or moving away to a different spot.

St. Cloud State will have two more testing events coming up this school year, and take-home test kits will be available for pick-up at the Administrative Services and Atwood Memorial Center information desks.

Thursday, April 29th

2:30-4:30 P.M.

Glacier Room, Atwood Memorial Center

Thursday, May 6th

2:30-4:30 P.M.

Alumni Room, Atwood Memorial Center

No appointment is needed for any of these days.



Don’t Forget!:

Avoid eating, drinking, or chewing gum within 30 minutes prior to completing the test.

A photo ID is required.

Tables will be distanced and available for self-administration of the test with the supervision and guidance of event staff.

Completed saliva tests are collected at the event.

Each participant will be emailed directly with their test results within 48-72 hours.