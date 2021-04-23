Apr 23, 2021
Free SCSU COVID Testing Dates Before Summer Break
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 SCSU is offering testing options on campus for those going home for the summer or moving away to a different spot.
St. Cloud State will have two more testing events coming up this school year, and take-home test kits will be available for pick-up at the Administrative Services and Atwood Memorial Center information desks.
Thursday, April 29th
- 2:30-4:30 P.M.
- Glacier Room, Atwood Memorial Center
Thursday, May 6th
- 2:30-4:30 P.M.
- Alumni Room, Atwood Memorial Center
No appointment is needed for any of these days.
Don’t Forget!:
- Avoid eating, drinking, or chewing gum within 30 minutes prior to completing the test.
- A photo ID is required.
- Tables will be distanced and available for self-administration of the test with the supervision and guidance of event staff.
- Completed saliva tests are collected at the event.
Each participant will be emailed directly with their test results within 48-72 hours.