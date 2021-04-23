Apr 23, 2021

Free SCSU COVID Testing Dates Before Summer Break

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 SCSU is offering testing options on campus for those going home for the summer or moving away to a different spot.

St. Cloud State will have two more testing events coming up this school year, and take-home test kits will be available for pick-up at the Administrative Services and Atwood Memorial Center information desks. 

Thursday, April 29th 

  • 2:30-4:30 P.M. 
  • Glacier Room, Atwood Memorial Center

Thursday, May 6th

  • 2:30-4:30 P.M. 
  • Alumni Room, Atwood Memorial Center

No appointment is needed for any of these days.

Don’t Forget!:

  • Avoid eating, drinking, or chewing gum within 30 minutes prior to completing the test.
  • A photo ID is required.
  • Tables will be distanced and available for self-administration of the test with the supervision and guidance of event staff.
  • Completed saliva tests are collected at the event.

Each participant will be emailed directly with their test results within 48-72 hours. 

