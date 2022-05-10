Free Summer Youth Rides Return with Metro Bus in St. Cloud and Sartell

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

In just a few weeks school will be out for the summer and St. Cloud’s Metro Bus is bringing back a program to help kids get to activities and events.

The U-Go Free Summer Youth program is designed for kids ages 17 and younger to have free, unlimited rides on all Metro Bus fixed routes, ConneX in Sartell from June through August.

Metro Bus CEO Ryan Daniel says the program helps kids get to their summer activities and that they can teach them how to get to the specific destinations with the Metro Bus training program.

The Mobility Training Center is available to anyone interested, not just kids. Daniels adds its a unique way for youth to gain independence by traveling safely on their own or with friends, and to help take pressure off busy parents.