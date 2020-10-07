Freightliner Semi Crash Injures Man in Monticello

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was injured after a freightliner crashed into the median in Monticello on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 7 a.m. when 24-year-old Anthony Newman of Monticello was heading east on Interstate 94.

Newman was in the left lane when the semi’s trailer went off the left shoulder and overturned while entering the median.

Newman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.