Friday Morning Crash on Interstate 94 Sends One to the St. Cloud Hospital

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Two drivers collided on Interstate 94 in Stearns County early Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the accident happened on Westbound I-94 just after 5 a.m. The vehicles were traveling in the same direction when they crashed. The roads were iced up and it was snowy at the time of the accident.

The accident happened at mile marker 174. One crash victim, 71-year-old Thomas Charles Middendorf of Clearwater, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Nikita James Isaac was not injured.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue and Stearns County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol.