Frontline Workers Receive First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine at CentraCare

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photo by CentraCare

CentraCare has started to receive its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for their frontline workers.

CentraCare says the first doses were given to hospitalists and ICU nurses who work in the COVID critical care unit at St. Cloud Hospital. They will continue to vaccinate their frontline workers on Friday and into next week, with plans to distribute to various locations around the CentraCare system.

Dr. Jill Amsberry, a pediatrician at CentraCare says, “the vaccine arriving at CentraCare and other health care facilities across the state brings that glimmer of light which is also a glimmer of hope”.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says currently only frontline health care workers and long-term care residents will receive the vaccine because of the limited supply.