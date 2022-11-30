General Feedback Regarding Zimmerman Interchange Design Needed

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

On November 30, The community surrounding Zimmerman is invited to attend a Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4 access improvement project open house and provide feedback as well.

Those who attend the open house are invited to give feedback regarding the preferred interchange design. There is no assigned speech so guests can show up anytime from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the event is scheduled to take place at 26140 136th Street NW (about one mile north of Highway 169 along County Road 4/Fremont Avenue) in Zimmerman from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 763-463-7818.

The public will have an opportunity to view the materials online and provide feedback on Nov. 30 from the project webpage here.