Get Creative at Tonight’s Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Take your family and enjoy all the art and events happening tonight, August 12th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud.

Art Crawl coordinators say this years hosts include many downtown businesses including:The White Horse restaurant, The Spice of Life Tea Shop, The Whit Gallery, Cream City Tattoo and others.

The Paramount says they will have events taking place throughout the evening.

Those events are:

“Branching Out” Reclaiming the Circle, where you meet ten extraordinary women from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

“30 Countries by 30” with photographer Autumn Carolynn from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The Paramount notes there will also be tents outside the building exhibiting the demonstration of creating pottery with Laurie Yourk.