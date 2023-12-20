Get rid of holiday trees and greens the right way

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

For however long you keep up your holiday greens, make sure when you get rid of them, you get rid of them the right way.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the best option to get rid of your holiday trees is to use a curbside tree collection service or bring them to a designated drop-off site. Avoid tossing trees and other greenery in backyard woods or residential compost piles due to the risk of invasive species or disease spread.

If your city of county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort is to burn them.

Throw wreaths or other decorative greens in the trash.