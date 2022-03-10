Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan Stop in St. Cloud Thursday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will stop in St. Cloud on his statewide public safety tour today.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are holding a roundtable discussion focused on what their $300 million public safety plan would mean for St. Cloud and communities across the state.

The administration says under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, St. Cloud would receive nearly $1.2 million per year. This roundtable discussion follows recent public safety meetings the Governor and Lieutenant Governor have had with community leaders in Stillwater, St. Louis Park, Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Eagan and North Minneapolis.

City leaders and first responders will join the discussion at noon.