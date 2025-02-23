Granite City Days announces tentative schedule of events for 2025

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — This year’s annual Granite City Days in St. Cloud will take place June 26-29, 2025, with a roster full of events for the community to enjoy.

St. Cloud attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of activities, family entertainment, and festivities happening across the city.

The events will kick off on Thursday, June 26, 2025, with a Paramount Center of the Arts Collaboration, Lemonade Art and Craft Fair, Opening Ceremonies and Rock On Awards, and a St. Cloud Symphony Concert.

On Friday, June 27, St Cloud Park and Rock will take place while will include family entertainment, Touch-a-Truck, Vendor Village, a kid zone, food trucks, and more.

On Saturday, June 28, the Granite City Days Parade will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. downtown St. Cloud.

The festivities will wrap up on Sunday, June 29, with a Fred Yiran African Arts Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake George.