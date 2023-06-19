Granite City Days Festivities to Close Several Roads

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The City of St. Cloud wants to let the public know that there will be several road closures in cooperation with the Granite City Days Parade on Saturday (June 24).

The closures will span from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and are as follows;



• West St. Germain Street from 14th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North

• 6th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to 12th Street North

• 7th and 8th Avenue North from 7th Street North to 12th Street North

• 13th and 14th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to 2nd Street North

• 1st and 2nd Street North from 13th to 14th Avenue North

The annual Granite City Days Fun Run 5K also takes place over the weekend on Sunday and will have some more closures to cooperate with.

12th Avenue South from 2nd Street South to 7th Street South and 7th Street South from 12th Avenue South to 10th Avenue South will both be closed in observance of the run.